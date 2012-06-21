* Symantec says it found Flame module that deletes data
* Researchers previously only found spying modules in Flame
By Jim Finkle
BOSTON, June 21 The Flame computer virus is not
only capable of espionage but it can also sabotage computer
systems and likely was used to attack Iran in April, according
to a leading security company, Symantec Corp.
Iran had previously blamed Flame for causing data loss on
computers in the country's main oil export terminal and Oil
Ministry. But prior to Symantec's discovery, cyber experts had
only unearthed evidence that proved the mysterious virus was
capable of espionage.
Symantec researcher Vikram Thakur said on Thursday that the
company has now identified a component of Flame that allows
operators to delete files from computers.
"These guys have the capability to delete everything on the
computer," Thakur said. "This is not something that is
theoretical. It is absolutely there."
Iran complained about the threat of cyber attacks again on
Thursday, saying it had detected plans by the United States,
Israel and Britain to launch a "massive" strike after the
breakdown of talks over Tehran's nuclear activities.
