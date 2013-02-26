By Jim Finkle
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 26 Researchers at Symantec
Corp have uncovered a version of the Stuxnet computer
virus that was used to attack Iran's nuclear program in November
2007, two years earlier than previously thought.
Planning for the cyber weapon, the first publicly known
example of a virus being used to attack industrial machinery,
began at least as early as 2005, according to an 18-page report
that the security software company published on Tuesday.
Stuxnet, which is widely believed to have been developed by
the United States and Israel, was uncovered in 2010 after it was
used to attack a uranium enrichment facility at Natanz, Iran.
That facility has been the subject of intense scrutiny by the
United States, Israel and allies, who charge that Iran is trying
to build a nuclear bomb.
Symantec said its researchers had uncovered a piece of code,
which they called "Stuxnet 0.5," among the thousands of versions
of the virus that they had recovered from infected machines.
Stuxnet 0.5 was designed to attack the Natanz facility by
opening and closing valves that feed uranium hexafluoride gas
into centrifuges, without the knowledge of the operators of the
facility, according to Symantec.
The virus was being developed early as 2005, when Iran was
still setting up its uranium enrichment facility, said Symantec
researcher Liam O'Murchu. That facility went online in 2007.
"It is really mind blowing that they were thinking about
creating a project like that in 2005," O'Murchu told Reuters in
ahead of the report's release at the RSA security conference, an
event attended by more than 20,000 security professionals, in
San Francisco on Tuesday.
Symantec had previously uncovered evidence that planning for
Stuxnet began in 2007. The New York Times reported in June 2012
that the impetus for the project dated back to 2006, when U.S.
President George W. Bush was looking for options to slow Iran's
nuclear ambitions.
Previously discovered versions of Stuxnet are all believed
to have been used to sabotage the enrichment process by changing
the speeds of those gas-spinning centrifuges without the
knowledge of their operators.
Since Stuxnet's discovery in 2010, security researchers have
uncovered a handful of other sophisticated pieces of computer
code that they believe were developed to engage in espionage and
warfare. These include Flame, Duqu and Gauss.
Stuxnet 0.5 was written using much of the same code as
Flame, a sophisticated virus that researchers have previously
said was primarily used for espionage, Symantec said.