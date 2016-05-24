UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
May 24 Clydesdale Bank Plc on Tuesday posted a 2.5 percent rise in first-half net interest income, helped by growth in mortgage lending and lower term deposit and wholesale funding costs.
The Glasgow-based lender, which made its London debut in February, reported a net interest income of 400 million pounds ($579.52 million) for the six months ended March 31, from 390 million pounds a year earlier.
Customer lending grew 2.8 percent while deposits were up 4.6 percent.
($1 = 0.6902 pounds) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
