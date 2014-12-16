Britain's FTSE ends down on sterling strength after inflation jumps
* Berendsen hit by broker downgrade (Adds details, closing prices)
Dec 16 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc said an independent data and safety board determined that its lead drug was unlikely to show a statistically significant improvement in survival in some leukemia patients.
The company's stock plunged about 47 percent to $1.49 before the bell on Tuesday.
The board is evaluating the company's oral drug, sapacitabine, which is being tested in a late-stage study in patients with acute myeloid leukemia. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Berendsen hit by broker downgrade (Adds details, closing prices)
* Fingerprint Cards plummets on another profit warning (Writes through, adds details, closing prices)
March 21 STORY: U.S. stocks gave up early gains and turned sharply lower on Tuesday, led by a fall in financial shares as investors began to question the timeline for the implementation of the Trump administration's pro-growth policies.