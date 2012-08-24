Aug 24 Seven-times Tour de France champion Lance
Armstrong said on Thursday he would no longer fight doping
charges by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).
Here is a timeline of the events surrounding USADA's procedures
against the retired American cyclist.
- - - -
June 12, 2012 - The USADA notifies Armstrong that formal
procedures against him have commenced over allegations he used
performance-enhancing drugs. The USADA tells the cancer survivor
they have forwarded their allegations to the Anti-Doping Review
Board, which would decide whether to proceed.
In response, Armstrong releases statement describing the
allegations as 'baseless' and 'motivated by spite', highlighting
the U.S. Justice Department's decision not to pursue charges
after a two-year investigation.
June 22 - Lawyers for Armstrong ask the agency's review
board to recommend to the USADA to end its pursuit of the
allegations.
June 29 - USADA review board unanimously recommends bringing
charges, meaning the case will go to an arbitration hearing
should Armstrong elect to challenge the charges.
July 9 - Armstrong files a federal lawsuit seeking to stop
the USADA from proceeding with their case. However, later the
same day, a federal judge dismisses the lawsuit, calling it a
"lengthy and bitter polemic" rather than the "short and plain
statement of detailed facts".
July 10 - Three former associates of Armstrong are handed
lifetime bans for their involvement in the alleged doping
conspiracy. Team doctor Luis Garcia del Moral, consulting doctor
Michele Ferrari and trainer Jose "Pepe" Marti were all banned
from the sport for life after USADA found they had violated a
series of anti-doping regulations.
Armstrong refiles lawsuit seeking to stop the USADA's case.
July 11 - The USADA gives Armstrong 30 more days to answer
charges that he used performance-enhancing drugs.
Aug 5 - The International Cycling Union (UCI) says its
dispute with the USADA over who should handle the Armstrong
doping allegations should be settled by the Court of Arbitration
for Sport (CAS).
Aug 20 - A U.S. federal judge dismisses Armstrong's efforts
to block the USADA's probe.
Aug 23 - Armstrong announces he will no longer fight the
USADA's doping charges, which quickly says it will strip him of
all results dating back to Aug. 1, 1998, including his seven
consecutive Tour de France titles from 1999, and ban him from
competitive cycling.
(Compiled by Peter Rutherford in Singapore; Editing by John
O'Brien)