(Updates with report on confession in interview)

By Corrie MacLaggan

AUSTIN, Texas Jan 14 Lance Armstrong confessed to using performance-enhancing drugs in an interview with Oprah Winfrey on Monday, USA Today reported.

Neither Winfrey nor Armstrong confirmed the report, in which the newspaper cited an anonymous source.

"We are not confirming any specific details regarding the interview at this time," a spokesman for Oprah's network OWN told Reuters.

Armstrong's attorney and his spokesman did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Oprah, on Twitter, offered little more herself, other than to say Armstrong came prepared for the interview, which will be broadcast on Thursday.

"Just wrapped with @lancearmstrong More than 2 1/2 hours. He came READY," Winfrey tweeted.

Winfrey said she would appear on CBS television on Tuesday morning to talk about the interview, which will be broadcast on Thursday. (Reporting By Corrie MacLaggan; Editing by Philip Barbara)