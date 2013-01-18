Lance Armstrong finally confessed to using performance enhancing drugs during his cycling
career in an interview with talk show host Oprah Winfrey.
LATEST NEWS
> Armstrong finally admits to doping
> Incredulous Oprah sheds trademark warmth of Armstrong
> Armstrong must now confess under oath: USADA
> Disappointed Livestrong still grateful to Armstrong
> Doping admission could cost Armstrong millions, say lawyers
> In Armstrong's Austin, beer-fueled disappointment
> Andreu says Armstrong missed a shot at redemption
> WADA slams UCI ahead of Armstrong interview
> Armstrong faces tough climb to redemption: marketing experts
> Armstrong stripped of 2000 bronze medal
> Oprah's task: Turn Armstrong audience into regular OWN views
> Pound expects no apologies from Armstrong
> For Armstrong, legal headaches could worsen
> Armstrong admission could see sport dropped from Olympics
FACTBOX
> Performance enhancing drugs used in sports
(Compiled by Peter Rutherford)