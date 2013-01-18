Lance Armstrong finally confessed to using performance enhancing drugs during his cycling career in an interview with talk show host Oprah Winfrey. LATEST NEWS > Armstrong finally admits to doping > Incredulous Oprah sheds trademark warmth of Armstrong > Armstrong must now confess under oath: USADA > Disappointed Livestrong still grateful to Armstrong > Doping admission could cost Armstrong millions, say lawyers > In Armstrong's Austin, beer-fueled disappointment > Andreu says Armstrong missed a shot at redemption > WADA slams UCI ahead of Armstrong interview > Armstrong faces tough climb to redemption: marketing experts > Armstrong stripped of 2000 bronze medal > Oprah's task: Turn Armstrong audience into regular OWN views > Pound expects no apologies from Armstrong > For Armstrong, legal headaches could worsen > Armstrong admission could see sport dropped from Olympics FACTBOX > Performance enhancing drugs used in sports (Compiled by Peter Rutherford)