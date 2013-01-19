UPDATE 2-Olympics-IOC's Fredericks steps down as 2024 Games bid chief
* FIBA's Baumann appointed to replace Fredericks (Updates with IOC reaction, Baumann's appointment)
Lance Armstrong finally confessed to using performance enhancing drugs during his cycling career in a two-part interview with U.S. talk show host Oprah Winfrey. LATEST NEWS > Lifetime ban is 'death penalty' says Armstrong > Armstrong's mask slips as he reveals toll on family > Armstrong hopes lifetime ban will be lifted > Armstrong biopic in the works > Whitney Houston's family outdrew Armstrong on OWN > I empathise but don't sympathise with Armstrong - Millar > Reform needed to reassure sponsors after Armstrong > WADA chief dismisses Armstrong's "clean after 2005" claim > UCI welcomes Armstrong's truth commission offer > Armstrong's 'dark episode' is sad day for sport - IOC > Armstrong joins disgraced sprint duo in hall of infamy > Armstrong finally admits to doping > Incredulous Oprah sheds trademark warmth of Armstrong > Armstrong must now confess under oath: USADA > Disappointed Livestrong still grateful to Armstrong > Doping admission could cost Armstrong millions, say lawyers > In Armstrong's Austin, beer-fueled disappointment > Andreu says Armstrong missed a shot at redemption > WADA slams UCI ahead of Armstrong interview > Armstrong faces tough climb to redemption: marketing experts > Armstrong stripped of 2000 bronze medal > Oprah's task: Turn Armstrong audience into regular OWN views > Pound expects no apologies from Armstrong > For Armstrong, legal headaches could worsen > Armstrong admission could see sport dropped from Olympics FACTBOXES > Performance enhancing drugs used in sports > Reaction to Lance Armstrong's doping admission (Compiled by Peter Rutherford)
* FIBA's Baumann appointed to replace Fredericks (Updates with IOC reaction, Baumann's appointment)
* IOC welcomes appeal, wants "clarity" before Pyeongchang 2018 (Updates with IOC reaction)
BERLIN, March 7 International Olympic Committee member Frank Fredericks on Tuesday stepped down as head of the evaluation commission for the 2024 Olympics following an IOC ethics probe into claims he received money from a disgraced marketing consultant.