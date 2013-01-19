Jan 18 Disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong told talk show host Oprah Winfrey that having to step aside from Livestrong, the cancer foundation he set up, was the 'most humbling moment".

A day after confessing to having used performance-enhancing drugs to win his record seven Tour de France titles, Armstrong told Winfrey in the second part of the interview aired on Friday that the day he had to sever ties with Livestrong was "the lowest" point.