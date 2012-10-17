BRIEF-Bluedrop announces $3.0 million funding agreement with Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency
Oct 17 Lance Armstrong has stepped down as chairman of the charity he founded, Livestrong, after U.S. anti-doping officials issued a scathing report detailing his use of performance-enhancing drugs for years as one of the world's premier cyclists, the foundation said on Wednesday.
Separately, one of his main corporate sponsors, Nike Inc. said it was ending its sponsorship of Armstrong.
* Files for potential mixed shelf, size undisclosed Source text:(http://bit.ly/2l8QOYw) Further company coverage:
* DCP Midstream LP - on Feb. 24, co, unit entered into first amendment and joinder to amended and restated credit agreement