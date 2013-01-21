LONDON Jan 21 Lance Armstrong's televised doping confession has done nothing to restore his shattered reputation, a study of responses posted to the Twitter social media site showed.

"What was particularly noticeable in our analysis of the Armstrong revelation was the sheer lack of sympathy out there," said Charlie Dundas of sports market research company Repucom.

"The tone of the discussion around the Oprah Winfrey interview highlighted the level of disappointment and anger that exists. It's clear the public are far from ready to forgive Lance Armstrong," he added.

In the interview, Armstrong admitted to using performance-enhancing drugs on his way to his seven Tour de France titles. The Texan also said he hoped a lifetime ban would one day be lifted to allow him to compete in events like marathons.

The Armstrong interview generated 1.9 million Twitter posts between Jan. 14-20, Repucom said. America accounted for more than a quarter of these, with Australia the second most active nation on the site. (Writing by Keith Weir, editing by Mark Meadows)