LONDON, April 26 British Cycling will form an independent review of its performance programmes following allegations of discrimination by rider Jess Varnish, the governing body said on Tuesday.

"We are fully committed to the principles and active promotion of equality of opportunity and we must take any such allegations seriously," a statement said.

Varnish, a former European champion in the team sprint, was dropped from the British Cycling performance squad after she failed to qualify for the Rio Olympics.

She has since hit out at British Cycling's technical director Shane Sutton, accusing him of sexist remarks -- claims the Australian strongly denies.

The terms of the review, conducted in conjunction with UK Sport, are yet to be announced.