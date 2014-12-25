LONDON Dec 25 British Olympic track cycling gold medallists Laura Trott and Jason Kenny are to tie the knot.

"Merry Christmas everyone. I've had the most amazing couple of days thanks to @JasonKenny107 and the whole family #engaged", Trott write on Twitter on Thursday.

Trott, 22, took two gols at London 2012 in the team pursuit and omnium while 26-year-old Kenny also topped the podium in team sprint and individual sprint.

Both are expected to be part of the British team for the Rio Olympics in 2016.

(Editing by Martyn Herman)