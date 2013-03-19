UPDATE 1-Olympics-IOC ethics committee looks into Rio payment claims
* Ex-sprinter Fredericks denies wrong-doing over payment (Changes dateline)
COPENHAGEN, March 19 Olympic silver medallist Rolf Sorensen has admitted to doping during his successful years in the nineties, the Dane said on Monday.
"It is time that I too - long overdue - admit to having been part of the Epo-era that was a part of the sport in the 90s", Sorensen, who won silver at the Olympic Games road race in Atlanta in 1996, said in a statement.
Sorensen admitted to having taken the hormone erythropoietin (EPO) and cortisone but told Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet he was more "a party smoker on Saturdays as opposed to a needle addict".
"I have never used blood transfusions, which I am totally against, and I simply will not be compared with Lance Armstrong", he added in the newspaper.
Sorensen is the latest in a long line of cyclists to have confessed to doping after Lance Armstrong admitted in January to taking performing-enhancing drugs during his seven straight Tour de France victories from 1999-2005.
Earlier this year fellow Dane Michael Rasmussen admitted to more than a decade of doping. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander, Editing by Tom Pilcher)
* Ex-sprinter Fredericks denies wrong-doing over payment (Changes dateline)
LONDON, March 3 An IOC ethics commission has started looking into allegations of payments involving a prominent member of the International Olympic Committee shortly before the awarding of the 2016 Olympics to Rio de Janeiro back in 2009, the IOC said on Friday.
LAHTI, Finland, March 3 Norway extended their dominance at the Nordic World Ski Championships on Friday when they held off a strong challenge from Russia to sweep to victory in the men's 4 x 10 km relay and claim their sixth gold medal in Lahti.