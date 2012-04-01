OUDENAARDE, Belgium, April 1 Belgium's in-form
Tom Boonen took a third career victory in the Tour of Flanders,
Belgium's top one-day classic on Sunday.
Second behind the Omega Pharma-Quick Step rider was Filippo
Pozzato of Italy, with 2007 race winner Alessandro Ballan third.
The first three riders formed a leading breakaway 17
kilometres from the finish on the third and final ascent of the
Oude Kwaremont climb, then Boonen beat the other two in a
sprint.
Favourite Fabian Cancellara of Switzerland, winner in 2010
and third in 2011,crashed with 61 km to go and was taken to
hospital with a suspected broken collarbone.
Boonen won the Gent-Wevelgem last weekend and the Harelbeke
earlier this month.
