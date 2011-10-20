PARIS Oct 20 Geox is ending its involvement in professional cycling after just one season in the sport, the Italian shoemaker said on Thursday.

"Geox confirms the end of its sponsorship agreement with the professional cycling team led by Mauro Gianetti at the end of the current season," Geox said in a statement.

Team Geox had a successful season, with Spaniard Juan Jose Cobo winning the Vuelta last month.

The end of Geox's involvement means several riders, including Cobo who had just extended his contract, and twice Vuelta champion and former Giro winner Denis Menchov of Russia will be looking for a new team for 2012 unless Swiss Gianetti manages to find a new sponsor.

