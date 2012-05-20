(Makes official)
May 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Result and overall standings
after the 169km 15th stage of the Giro d'Italia from Busto
Arsizio to Piani dei Resinelli on Sunday.
1. Matteo Rabottini (Italy / Farnese 5:15:3
Vini) "
2. Joaquim Rodriguez (Spain / Katusha) ST
3. Alberto Losada (Spain / Katusha) +23"
4. Sergio Henao (Colombia / Team Sky) +25"
5. Michele Scarponi (Italy / Lampre)
6. Ivan Basso (Italy / Liquigas)
7. Stefano Pirazzi (Italy / Colnago - +29"
CSF)
8. Roman Kreuziger (Czech Republic /
Astana)
9. John Gadret (France / AG2R)
10 Amets Txurruka (Spain / Euskaltel)
11 Mikel Nieve (Spain / Euskaltel) +36"
12 Ryder Hesjedal (Canada / Garmin) +39"
13 Dario Cataldo (Italy / Omega Pharma
- Quick-Step)
14 Benat Intxausti (Spain / Movistar) +44"
15 Johann Tschopp (Switzerland / BMC +52"
Racing)
16 Paolo Tiralongo (Italy / Astana) +54"
17 Thomas De Gendt (Belgium / +1:11"
Vacansoleil)
18 Daniel Moreno (Spain / Katusha)
19 Damiano Cunego (Italy / Lampre)
20 Gianluca Brambilla (Italy / Colnago +1:17"
- CSF)
21 Sandy Casar (France / FDJ)
22 Rigoberto Uran (Colombia / Team Sky) +1:46"
23 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Poland / Lampre) +1:58"
24 Domenico Pozzovivo (Italy / Colnago +2:05"
- CSF)
25 Sylwester Szmyd (Poland / Liquigas) +2:57"
26 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Belgium / +3:04"
Astana)
27 Sergio Pardilla (Spain / Movistar) +3:34"
28 Francis De Greef (Belgium / Lotto) +3:36"
29 Gustav Larsson (Sweden / +3:47"
Vacansoleil)
30 Marco Pinotti (Italy / BMC Racing)
Overall standings
1. Joaquim Rodriguez (Spain / Katusha) 65:11:0
"
2. Ryder Hesjedal (Canada / Garmin) +30"
3. Ivan Basso (Italy / Liquigas) +1:22"
4. Paolo Tiralongo (Italy / Astana) +1:26"
5. Roman Kreuziger (Czech Republic / +1:27"
Astana)
6. Michele Scarponi (Italy / Lampre) +1:36"
7. Benat Intxausti (Spain / Movistar) +1:42"
8. Sergio Henao (Colombia / Team Sky) +1:55"
9. Dario Cataldo (Italy / Omega Pharma +2:12"
- Quick-Step)
10 Sandy Casar (France / FDJ) +2:13"
11 Rigoberto Uran (Colombia / Team Sky) +2:56"
12 Thomas De Gendt (Belgium / +3:16"
Vacansoleil)
13 Domenico Pozzovivo (Italy / Colnago +3:17"
- CSF)
14 Johann Tschopp (Switzerland / BMC +3:24"
Racing)
15 John Gadret (France / AG2R)
16 Daniel Moreno (Spain / Katusha) +3:33"
17 Damiano Cunego (Italy / Lampre) +3:45"
18 Mikel Nieve (Spain / Euskaltel) +4:20"
19 Gianluca Brambilla (Italy / Colnago +4:45"
- CSF)
20 Sergio Pardilla (Spain / Movistar) +5:31"
21 Sylwester Szmyd (Poland / Liquigas) +6:35"
22 Jose Rujano (Venezuela / Androni +7:50"
Giocattoli)
23 Marco Pinotti (Italy / BMC Racing) +8:15"
24 Gustav Larsson (Sweden / +9:04"
Vacansoleil)
25 Diego Ulissi (Italy / Lampre) +10:09"
26 Francis De Greef (Belgium / Lotto) +10:16"
27 Christian Vande Velde (U.S. / +10:25"
Garmin)
28 Hubert Dupont (France / AG2R) +10:26"
29 Sergey Lagutin (Uzbekistan / +10:35"
Vacansoleil)
30 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Netherlands / +10:48"
Rabobank)
King of the Mountains standings
1. Matteo Rabottini (Italy / Farnese 4
Vini)
2. Michal Golas (Poland / Omega Pharma - 3
Quick-Step)
3. Andrey Amador (Costa Rica / Movistar) 2
4. Jan Barta (Czech Republic / NetApp) 2
5. Miguel Angel Rubiano (Colombia / 2
Androni Giocattoli)
6. Alessandro De Marchi (Italy / Androni 1
Giocattoli)
7. Paolo Tiralongo (Italy / Astana) 1
8. Amets Txurruka (Spain / Euskaltel) 1
9. Joaquim Rodriguez (Spain / Katusha) 1
10 Domenico Pozzovivo (Italy / Colnago - 9
CSF)
Points standings
1. Mark Cavendish (Britain / Team Sky) 11
2. Joaquim Rodriguez (Spain / Katusha) 84
3. Ryder Hesjedal (Canada / Garmin) 54
4. Domenico Pozzovivo (Italy / Colnago - 53
CSF)
5. Andrey Amador (Costa Rica / Movistar) 52
6. Alexander Kristoff (Norway / Katusha) 49
7. Martijn Keizer (Netherlands / 48
Vacansoleil)
8. Paolo Tiralongo (Italy / Astana) 43
9. Michele Scarponi (Italy / Lampre) 40
10 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Colombia / 36
Androni Giocattoli)
Team standings
1. Movistar (Spain) 194:28:
7"
2. Astana (Kazakhstan) +10"
3. Lampre (Italy) +52"
4. Vacansoleil +8:34"
(Netherlands)
5. Liquigas (Italy) +9:08"
6. BMC Racing (United +9:26"
States)
7. Euskaltel (Spain) +10:57"
8. Androni Giocattoli +17:11"
(Italy)
9. Katyusha (Russia) +20:02"
10 Colnago - CSF +20:38"
(Ireland)