VAJONT, Italy May 15 Lithuanian Ramunas Navardauskas claimed a solo victory on the summit finish of stage 11 at the Giro d'Italia on Wednesday while Italian Vincenzo Nibali retained the overall lead.

The Garmin-Sharp rider shook off his closest pursuer, Italian Daniel Oss, to go clear five km from the finish line at Vajont.

Oss finished in second place, just over a minute back, with Italian Stefano Pirazzi third.

Italy's Vincenzo Nibali of Astana remains the overall leader, finishing safely in the main pack of contenders about five minutes back, with Australia's Cadel Evans in second spot and Colombia's Rigoberto Uran third.

The Giro finishes in Brescia on May 26. (Editing by Ken Ferris)