LONDON Feb 18 Chris Hoy laid down a strong marker for the 2012 Olympics when he outclassed his rivals to win the keirin final at the London track World Cup series on Saturday.

The Briton, a triple keirin world gold medallist and the Olympic champion, powered past second-placed German Rene Enders and third-placed Frenchman Mickael Bourgain to trigger the loudest roars heard at the velodrome to date.

Hoy, a four-times Olympic champion, started out by marking Bourgain who performed impressively in his semi-final.

That let Enders and Dutchman Teun Mulder, the 2005 keirin world champion, gain significant ground on the last lap.

But Hoy's acceleration produced power that none of the others could match as he pipped Enders to the line, flexing his biceps in celebration and waving to the crowd on his lap of honour.