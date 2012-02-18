LONDON Feb 18 Chris Hoy laid down a
strong marker for the 2012 Olympics when he outclassed his
rivals to win the keirin final at the London track World Cup
series on Saturday.
The Briton, a triple keirin world gold medallist and the
Olympic champion, powered past second-placed German Rene Enders
and third-placed Frenchman Mickael Bourgain to trigger the
loudest roars heard at the velodrome to date.
Hoy, a four-times Olympic champion, started out by marking
Bourgain who performed impressively in his semi-final.
That let Enders and Dutchman Teun Mulder, the 2005 keirin
world champion, gain significant ground on the last lap.
But Hoy's acceleration produced power that none of the
others could match as he pipped Enders to the line, flexing his
biceps in celebration and waving to the crowd on his lap of
honour.
