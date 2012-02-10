PARIS Feb 10 Patrice Ciprelli, coach and husband of former Olympic and world champion Jeannie Longo, was charged on Friday for smuggling erythropoietin (EPO).

He admitted purchasing EPO for "personal use" and was charged on three counts including smuggling the performance-enhancing drug, Ciprelli's lawyer Pierre Albert told reporters.

Ciprelli, accused of buying EPO in China in 2007, was arrested at his St Martin le Vinoux home on Wednesday morning.

Longo, 53, is planning to compete in the London Olympics later this year.

She won the first of her 13 world road and track titles in 1985 and picked up an Olympic road race gold medal in Atlanta in 1996. (Gregory Blachier)