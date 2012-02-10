PARIS Feb 10 Patrice Ciprelli, coach and
husband of former Olympic and world champion Jeannie Longo, was
charged on Friday for smuggling erythropoietin (EPO).
He admitted purchasing EPO for "personal use" and was
charged on three counts including smuggling the
performance-enhancing drug, Ciprelli's lawyer Pierre Albert told
reporters.
Ciprelli, accused of buying EPO in China in 2007, was
arrested at his St Martin le Vinoux home on Wednesday morning.
Longo, 53, is planning to compete in the London Olympics
later this year.
She won the first of her 13 world road and track titles in
1985 and picked up an Olympic road race gold medal in Atlanta in
1996.
(Gregory Blachier)