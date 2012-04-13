Olympics-North Korea will be at Pyeongchang Games says IOC member
TOKYO, Feb 18 North Korea will send a team to next year's Winter Olympics in neighbouring South Korea, the country's International Olympic Committee (IOC) member has said.
April 13 Time-trial cycling world champion Tony Martin does not need surgery despite fracturing his shoulder blade, upper arm and facial bones when he was hit by a car during a training ride this week, his team said on Friday.
The Omega Pharma-Quick Step team rider, a favourite for the London Olympics, lost consciousness after the accident in Switzerland and was taken to hospital.
"My feeling today is much better than the last two days," Martin said in a statement.
"I am happy that the fractures won't need surgery. I'm at home now. For me it's really important. The day of the accident I was thinking - why has this happened to me? But now I have to say I was lucky, it could have been much worse."
The 26-year-old German won the time trial gold medal at the world championships in Copenhagen last September.
A date for his return to training has not been set but his participation in London in July and August looks unlikely to be compromised. (Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by John Mehaffey)
