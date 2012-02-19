LONDON Feb 19 World champion Jason Kenny was surprisingly knocked out of the men's sprint event at the London track World Cup when he lost to German Maximilian Levy in the quarter-finals on Sunday.

The Briton seemed to lack energy as he was comfortably beaten 2-0 by German Maximilian Levy.

His defeat could seriously affect his chances of an Olympic spot in the discipline, especially if fellow-Briton Chris Hoy, the Olympic champion, goes through later on Sunday.

Hoy was locked at 1-1 with France's Gregory Bauge as the tie was sent to a decider.

Only one rider from each nation is allowed to take part in the men's individual sprint.

Frenchman Kevin Sireau easily beat Team Sky's Matt Crampton of Britain to reach the semi-finals. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by John Mehaffey)