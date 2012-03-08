MENDE, France, March 8 Bradley Wiggins took an important step towards clinching a maiden Paris-Nice cycling title when he held off his closest rivals to finish third in the fifth stage and retain the overall leader's yellow jersey on Thursday.

Dutchman Lieuwe Westra was the best man on the day, though, as he prevailed at the top of the demanding Cote de Croix Neuve after a 178.5-km ride from Onet-le-Chateau to beat Spaniard Alejandro Valverde and Wiggins by six seconds.

Vacansoleil rider Westra now sits second overall, six seconds behind Team Sky's Wiggins who will be the favourite for Sunday's finale, a 9.6-km uphill individual time trial to the Col d'Eze.

American Levi Leipheimer of Omega Pharma-Quickstep, fourth on Thursday, is third overall 10 seconds off the pace, with Valverde in fourth place 18 seconds behind Wiggins.

Wiggins, who is looking to become the first Briton to win the Tour de France in July, had team mate Richie Porte of Australia set a hard pace at the bottom of the Cote de Croix Neuve, a brutal 3.1-km ascent at an average gradient of 10 percent, to contain a possible Valverde attack.

The plan worked perfectly as Movistar rider Valverde was stuck in a small bunch of favourites of whom only Westra could break out some 800 metres from the line.

Valverde outsprinted Wiggins for second place while American Tejay van Garderen, one of the Briton's main contenders, was dropped and finished 30 seconds behind Westra. (Editing by Clare Fallon)