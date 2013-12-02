Dec 2 Oleg Tinkov has bought the Danish outfit owned by former leading cyclist Bjarne Riis, the Russian entrepreneur said in a statement on Monday.

Tinkov's company was a co-sponsor this year along with Saxo Bank but had said it would not renew the deal after the Russian criticised the team's performance in the Tour de France when top rider Alberto Contador finished fourth.

Media reports said the entrepreneur had paid six million euros ($8.2 million) for the team but there was no immediate confirmation of the figure.

The new owner's Tinkoff Credit Systems company will be the main title sponsor for the next three years.

Saxo Bank is the second sponsor in 2014 when the team will compete under the Tinkoff-Saxo name. ($1 = 0.7345 euros) (Writing by Keith Weir; editing by Tony Jimenez)