BRIVE LA GAILLARDE, France, July 20 Mark
Cavendish vomited on himself through exhaustion in the mountains
but on Friday, he was back on his terrain and sent a deafening
warning to his rivals ahead of the London Olympics.
World champion Cavendish, who has spent much of the Tour de
France carrying bottles for yellow jersey holder Bradley
Wiggins, won the 18th stage in awe-inspiring fashion, starting
his sprint 600 metres from the line at the end of a 222.5-km
ride.
Asked about the importance of his second stage victory of
this Tour, eight days before the Olympic road race, the Briton
said: “"It's very important and especially in the fashion I did
it and especially as it was a hard stage."
The London race could be decided in a sprint but if he wants
to add the Olympic title to his world crown, a slimmed down
Cavendish will have to manage the short climb to Box Hill nine
times.
Friday's stage featured four relatively simple climbs.
“"It wasn't easy at all. It can really give me the
confidence that I come out of this Tour de France in a good
enough condition," Team Sky's Cavendish told reporters.
The win was also reassuring for his British Olympic team
mates, with Wiggins, Chris Froome and David Millar having seen
the Manxman sweat blood in the mountain stages.
“"I'm happy for Mark. It gives motivation. We ride in
different trade teams here but we will be in the same team at
the Olympics," said Garmin-Sharp's Millar.
Team Sky have left Cavendish with only Bernhard Eisel to
guide him through the Tour this year. In previous editions with
the now defunct HTC-Highroad, Cavendish benefited from a fully
dedicated team.
“"He's been an incredible team mate the last couple of
weeks. It's nice to be able to pay him back," said overall
leader and Sky team mate Wiggins, who helped Cavendish over the
line on Friday.
"“It's been hard every morning, thinking about the GC
(general classification) and maybe sacrificing some sprint
stages.
"He has certainly improved his climbing and if you look at
all those contenders for the Olympic road race there aren't many
left really who you could say were in as good a shape as Mark...
he certainly is the favourite.
"He's the fastest man in the world - without doubt. He
showed that he can go from 600 out - we just watched it - and he
left them for dead, didn't he?"
Asked if he was considering leaving Sky, who will probably
start the 2013 Tour with the defending champion in the team,
Cavendish said: “"I'm currently under contract for three years,
but obviously it's not easy. It's like Rooney playing in
defence. But today we set it up and scored a goal."
Cavendish, who now has 22 Tour stage wins to his name, will
have a chance to add another on Sunday in the Champs Elysees
sprint he has won the past three years.
