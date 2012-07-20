BRIVE LA GAILLARDE, France, July 20 Mark Cavendish vomited on himself through exhaustion in the mountains but on Friday, he was back on his terrain and sent a deafening warning to his rivals ahead of the London Olympics.

World champion Cavendish, who has spent much of the Tour de France carrying bottles for yellow jersey holder Bradley Wiggins, won the 18th stage in awe-inspiring fashion, starting his sprint 600 metres from the line at the end of a 222.5-km ride.

Asked about the importance of his second stage victory of this Tour, eight days before the Olympic road race, the Briton said: “"It's very important and especially in the fashion I did it and especially as it was a hard stage."

The London race could be decided in a sprint but if he wants to add the Olympic title to his world crown, a slimmed down Cavendish will have to manage the short climb to Box Hill nine times.

Friday's stage featured four relatively simple climbs.

“"It wasn't easy at all. It can really give me the confidence that I come out of this Tour de France in a good enough condition," Team Sky's Cavendish told reporters.

The win was also reassuring for his British Olympic team mates, with Wiggins, Chris Froome and David Millar having seen the Manxman sweat blood in the mountain stages.

“"I'm happy for Mark. It gives motivation. We ride in different trade teams here but we will be in the same team at the Olympics," said Garmin-Sharp's Millar.

Team Sky have left Cavendish with only Bernhard Eisel to guide him through the Tour this year. In previous editions with the now defunct HTC-Highroad, Cavendish benefited from a fully dedicated team.

“"He's been an incredible team mate the last couple of weeks. It's nice to be able to pay him back," said overall leader and Sky team mate Wiggins, who helped Cavendish over the line on Friday.

"“It's been hard every morning, thinking about the GC (general classification) and maybe sacrificing some sprint stages.

"He has certainly improved his climbing and if you look at all those contenders for the Olympic road race there aren't many left really who you could say were in as good a shape as Mark... he certainly is the favourite.

"He's the fastest man in the world - without doubt. He showed that he can go from 600 out - we just watched it - and he left them for dead, didn't he?"

Asked if he was considering leaving Sky, who will probably start the 2013 Tour with the defending champion in the team, Cavendish said: “"I'm currently under contract for three years, but obviously it's not easy. It's like Rooney playing in defence. But today we set it up and scored a goal."

Cavendish, who now has 22 Tour stage wins to his name, will have a chance to add another on Sunday in the Champs Elysees sprint he has won the past three years. (Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging:; mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net; +44 20 7542 7933; For all the latest; Olympic news go to here)