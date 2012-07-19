PARIS, July 19 World champion Mark Cavendish
crashed towards the end of the 17th stage of the Tour de France
after a flag waved by a spectator got wrapped around his
handlebars on Thursday.
The incident happened some three kilometres from the finish
but the Briton escaped with a swollen leg.
"He's sitting with me, he's fine," Team Sky sports director
Sean Yates said by telephone.
Cavendish related the incident on his Twitter feed: "Thanks
to the (expletive) who crashed me at 3km to go today by waving
his flag so it wrapped round my handlebars. Bike's broke. Leg's
swollen."
Cavendish is among the favourites for the London Olympic
road race on July 28.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)