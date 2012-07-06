By Mark Meadows
| METZ, France, July 6
METZ, France, July 6 Spanish rider Oscar Freire
is out of the Tour de France and doubtful for the London
Olympics after breaking a rib and perforating a lung in a crash
during the sixth stage on Friday.
“"He will not start the race tomorrow," Katusha team
director
Torsten Schmidt told Reuters.
The 36-year-old three-times world champion and former Tour
green jersey winner must spend at least three days in hospital.
Freire now faces a race against time to be fit for the
Olympic cycling road race at the end of the month.
A host of riders were taken to hospital after two big
pileups on the sixth stage, the latest in a string of crashes.
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)