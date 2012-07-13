(Adds details)
By Gilles Le Roc'h
ANNONAY, France, July 13 David Millar
highlighted the strength of British cycling by winning the
longest stage in the 2012 Tour de France on Friday.
Friday 13th was a lucky day for the veteran Scot, who will
anchor a strong British team at the Olympics in London later
this month and gave his home country their fourth stage victory
in this edition of the Tour.
"We've become one of the top nations. We have the yellow
jersey, we have the world champion and me, the old dog, winning
the stage here. We're at the top. Our Olympic team is pretty
damn scary," said Millar, a former doping offender turned
anti-doping campaigner.
Another key member of the team will be Bradley Wiggins, who
retained his overall lead and spent the whole day in the front
of the bunch, showing he had become the rightful boss of the
peloton.
Millar's win, at 35, means all the more with the Games so
close as four of the five members of the British Olympic team
for London have now won a stage in this Tour.
"It's also especially important for me as it comes exactly
45 years after Tommy Simpson's death. I'm an ex-doper and I'm
showing everyone you can come back clean and win a stage," added
the Garmin-Sharp rider, whose last of three previous stage wins
on the Tour dated back to 2003.
"I want people to have trust in our sport. Cycling has
changed a great deal. I want people to understand that," he
said.
Former world champion Simpson died when he collapsed on
Mount Ventoux in 1967 after taking amphetamines.
Millar was given a two-year suspension in 2004 after
confessing to drug-taking and he nearly missed his eleventh Tour
de France when a stomach bug confined him to bed on the eve of
the prologue in Liege a fortnight ago.
The Scot, whose team have been depleted by crashes since the
start, improved with each day however, and joined the successful
break on the two first-category climbs in the early stages of
the long, 266-km ride from St Jean de Maurienne.
FINAL BATTLE
In the tough Granier pass, 80 kms into the stage, only five
men were left at the front - Millar, Spaniard Egoi Martinez,
Croatian Robert Kiserlovski and Frenchmen Jean-Christophe Peraud
and Cyril Gautier.
None of them being threats overall, they were left free to
stay ahead and go for stage victory.
Their lead steadily increased and was still seven minutes 53
seconds when they reached the line for the final battle.
Peraud, a mountain bike silver-medallist at the Beijing
Olympics, attacked with two kilometres to go and was immediately
reined in by Millar, who easily outsprinted him for stage
victory. Martinez was third.
At the back, it was almost business as usual for Team Sky,
with the slight difference that Wiggins himself took the reins
when it mattered.
The yellow jersey holder moved away near the top of the
Granier, catching his rivals off guard, and later said he had
just gone to chase a potential overall contender.
"I did it just to help the team and take the pressure off
the guys, who had been working hard for quite a while," he said.
Overall, the Briton retained his 2:05 lead over team mate
Chris Froome, another stage winner in this Tour.
After the last big climb in the Alps, Frenchman David
Moncoutie, a four-time King of the mountains in the Spanish
Vuelta, crashed out of the race on the descent.
World champion Mark Cavendish, overshadowed by his
higher-priority Sky team mates since his victory in the first
stage, could face a heavy fine after clashing with a race
steward as he tried to make it back into the peloton at the back
of a team car after a puncture.
Saturday's 13th stage takes the peloton towards the
Mediterranean coast after a 217-km ride between St Paul Trois
Chateaux and Le Cap d'Agde.
