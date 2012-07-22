PARIS, July 22 Bradley Wiggins became the first Briton to win the Tour de France when he claimed the 99th edition of the greatest cycling race on Sunday.

Wiggins finished safe in the bunch on the 20th and last stage, a 120-km ride from Rambouillet won by team mate and fellow Briton Mark Cavendish.

Overall, Wiggins led Sky team mate and compatriot Chris Froome by three minutes 21 and Italian Vincenzo Nibali by 6:19. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Mark Meadows)