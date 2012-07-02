TOURNAI, Belgium, July 2 World time trial champion Tony Martin believes he will be fit for the London Olympics at the end of the month despite breaking a bone in his wrist and deciding to continue with the Tour de France.

The German, who also had the bad luck of a puncture in Saturday's time-trial prologue, suffered the injury in a crash on Sunday's first stage which also left his elbows bloodied.

"I think there is still the Olympics," he told reporters on Monday before finishing the second stage well back and lying four minutes 45 seconds behind yellow jersey leader Fabian Cancellara.

"It's broken but not too badly broken so I have the chance to continue the race."

He had a scan in hospital on Sunday which confirmed the break but he opted to race on with a special plastic cast over his wrist, which clearly affected his performance on Monday as he was dropped by the peloton with 11 km left.