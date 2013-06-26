LONDON, June 26 Rupert Murdoch's News Corp has agreed a new sponsorship deal with cycling's Team Sky, a further sign that big companies want to be associated with the sport as it recovers from a series of doping scandals.

Team Sky will add the 21st Century Fox brand to the riders' kit and support vehicles when the Tour de France begins this weekend, the team said in a statement on Wednesday.

"It's a great time to increase our commitment to Team Sky and to add the support of an exciting new entertainment brand," said James Murdoch, News Corp's deputy chief operating officer.

21st Century Fox is the media and entertainment company that will be formed on Friday when News Corp is split into two separate businesses.

British pay TV company BSkyB, part-owned by News Corp, launched Team Sky in 2010 was were rewarded last year when Bradley Wiggins became the first Briton to win the Tour.

Marketing experts say that cycling offers excellent value for money for sponsors if they are prepared to trust that it is putting its doping past behind it.