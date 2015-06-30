FDJ.fr team rider Thibaut Pinot of France cycles during the 54-km individual time trial 20th stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Bergerac to Perigueux July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

PARIS Thibaut Pinot owns a pet lamb but on his bike the French climber is more of the predator type and he is looking to administer some hurt to his rivals in this month's Tour de France.

The FDJ rider, third overall last year after having won a stage on his debut in the race in 2012, has what it takes to become the first home cyclist to win the Grande Boucle since Bernard Hinault in 1985.

Consistent performances this season, capped by two prestigious mountain-stage wins in the Tour de Romandie and the Tour de Suisse, have propelled Pinot into contention for a podium finish this year.

This year's mountainous race will give Pinot, who won the white jersey for the best under-25 rider last season, plenty of opportunities to torture the big guns.

"I get my kicks from hurting the others," he told Reuters in an interview during a training camp in the Pyrenees.

Off the bike the 25-year-old is a quiet character who enjoys fishing and taking care of his pet lamb Titi.

When he is done with his riding career, Pinot, an avid Paris St Germain fan, will probably "practice other sports" and open a gues house.

Until then he gives himself another 10 years to shine on his bike, not because he is after fame or money but because he "loves to compete" ... and he hates defeat.

In last year's Tour the rival French team AG2R-La Mondiale put the pressure on Pinot on a descent from the Col de l'Izoard but he did not crack when many expected him to lose his cool.

"The fact they tried to hurt me in the descent was a sign of weakness from them, it just showed they were unable to drop me in the climbs," he said.

"What they did gave me a boost. I was angry," added Pinot who is coached by his brother Julien.

TRAINS HARD

The rider sometimes appears nonchalant but he is a young man with a purpose.

"He is extremely professional, he trains a lot and hard," his sports director Yvon Madiot told Reuters.

"What he strives for is fighting with the top guns in the mountains. Winner or loser, that's what he loves. In these cases he's like Don Quixote, he's not scared of them.

"He has nothing to fear now any way," added Madiot.

In the Tour de Romandie in May, Pinot attacked in the last climb of the queen stage and won, beating Nairo Quintana, Chris Froome and Vincenzo Nibali.

"He's got character, there are conflicts with him. Sometimes I yell at him, sometimes he yells at me but it's always quickly forgotten," said Madiot.

Sometimes Pinot gets carried away, like he did in the Criterium International when an ill-timed attack backfired and cost him overall victory.

"It was a big blow for him," said Madiot.

Pinot learned from his mistake and bounced back with victory in Romandie and then claimed the queen stage of the Tour de Suisse in June.

"My third place last year gave me confidence," he said. "When you're third in the Tour you belong in the front of the peloton, this is something I forced into my head."

(Editing by Tony Jimenez)