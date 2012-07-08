Olympics-North Korea will be at Pyeongchang Games says IOC member
TOKYO, Feb 18 North Korea will send a team to next year's Winter Olympics in neighbouring South Korea, the country's International Olympic Committee (IOC) member has said.
PORRENTRUY, Switzerland, July 8 Olympic road race champion Samuel Sanchez has abandoned the Tour de France and looks unlikely to compete at the London Olympics after breaking his hand and suffering a shoulder injury on the eighth stage on Sunday.
The Spanish Euskaltel-Euskadi rider briefly lost consciousness following the incident between France's Belfort and the Swiss town of Porrentruy.
The rider lay in the road receiving medical attention for several minutes and was then taken away on a stretcher.
Race organisers said in a statement that hospital scans had shown the hand fracture and trauma to the left shoulder but that he had not fractured his collarbone as had been feared.
The road race at the London Games takes place on July 28.
This year's Tour has been marred by a series of pileups which have resulted in an array of broken bones. (Reporting by Mark Meadows; Editing by John Mehaffey)
