By Gilles Le Roc'h
| VERVIERS, Belgium, June 29
VERVIERS, Belgium, June 29 Bradley Wiggins has
never won the Tour de France but he is in a unique place for a
Briton - being the favourite to finish first in cycling's top
event in three weeks' time in Paris.
“"To be in this position is what I've been dreaming of all
my life. I guess most little kids in England dream of, I don't
know, lifting the FA Cup. This is my Wembley," he told reporters
at his hotel in Verbiers, around 40-km from Saturday's Tour
start in Liege.
The 99th edition kicks off with a 6.4-km prologue where
Wiggins will be one of the favourites but the Briton has longer
term plans.
"I'm really looking forward to putting into practice what I
have done in training," he said on Friday.
The Team Sky leader has won three of the major stage races
on the 2012 calendar - Paris-Nice, Tour de Romandie and
Criterium du Dauphine - but said it had just been a long
preparation for his goal to become the first Briton to win the
sport's showcase event.
"“Everything I did this year was leading up to this point. I
happened to win three of the major stage races in cycling along
the way but this is what it was all about," said the Olympic
pursuit champion.
"“I was not so comfortable in Romandie. It might sound
ridiculous because I won it but it's true. Winning the Dauphine
time trial was a relief because I was finally in the kind of
form I was looking for."
Just hours from the start of potentially the most important
three weeks of his career, he said: “"I'm in the form of my
life".
Wiggins added he did not feel extra pressure from being the
talk of the Tour.
"“Psychologically I'm prepared for it from my Olympic
experience," said the 31-year-old who successfully defended his
2004 Athens Games pursuit titles in Beijing four years ago.
Wiggins said his preparations on the road had been much the
same as on the track.
“"The fundamentals are the same," he explained. "In the
mountains you're looking for the ideal balance between weight
and power.
"“You can only control what you can control. You should not
try to control the rest."
One of the hardest things to control is hard luck. Last year
Wiggins was forced out of the Tour when he crashed in the
seventh stage to Chateauroux as the jittery peloton rode at a
furious pace to try and gain the best positions.
“"I don't expect it to be any different this year," he said
Wiggins about the usual nervousness in the early stages of the
Tour.
The difference is that he is now surrounded by arguably the
strongest team in the pack.
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)