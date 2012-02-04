(Adds details, background)
By Dan Whitcomb
Los Angeles Feb 3 Federal prosecutors on
Friday dropped an investigation centered on whether seven-time
Tour De France champion Lance Armstrong and his teammates
cheated the sponsor of their bike racing team with a secret
doping program.
The decision means that Armstrong, a cancer survivor and one
of his sport's greatest champions who has always vehemently
denied using performance-enhancing drugs, will not face charges
following the two-year-long probe.
"I am gratified to learn that the US Attorney's Office is
closing its investigation. It is the right decision and I
commend them for reaching it," Armstrong, 40, said in a
statement released through his spokesman.
"I look forward to continuing my life as a father, a
competitor, and an advocate in the fight against cancer without
this distraction," he said.
Prosecutors have said little publicly about the case and
U.S. Attorney Andre Birotte Jr., in a brief written statement,
announced simply that his office was "closing an investigation
into members and associates of a bicycle racing team owned in
part by Lance Armstrong."
A source familiar with the investigation, however, told
Reuters that prosecutors had been looking into whether the team
had defrauded its main sponsor, the U.S. Postal Service, by
doping.
United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) chief Travis Tygart
said on Friday that the end of the federal probe into Armstrong
and his team did not mean that the USADA would drop its own
investigation.
"Unlike the U.S. Attorney, USADA's job is to protect clean
sport rather than enforce specific criminal laws," Tygart said
in a written statement. "Our investigation into doping in the
sport of cycling is continuing and we look forward to obtaining
the information developed during the federal investigation."
Doping, or using performance enhancing substances in
professional sports, is not in itself a federal crime.
DOPING RUMORS LINGER
The Texas-born Armstrong, who won the Tour de France a
record seven consecutive times, retired from professional
cycling last year.
He remains the face of his Austin-based anti-cancer charity,
Livestrong, known for its popular yellow plastic bracelets.
Despite having never failed a doping test, Armstrong has
never been able to shake allegations that he used
performance-enhancing drugs to help fuel his brilliant career.
Former teammate and deposed Tour de France winner Floyd
Landis accused Armstrong in 2010 not only of using
performance-enhancing drugs but teaching others how to avoid
being caught.
Landis said he witnessed some of his teammates, including
Armstrong, use illegal drugs to boost performance and endurance.
The wife of one-time Armstrong teammate Frankie Andreu has
also said that Armstrong admitted to using illegal drugs.
Sports Illustrated magazine has reported that Betsy Andreu
said in a sworn deposition that Armstrong admitted to his cancer
doctors that he had used performance-enhancing drugs, including
EPO, growth hormone, cortisone, steroids and testosterone.
Armstrong has had ties to controversial Italian doctor
Michele Ferrari, who has publicly defended the use of EPO but
has denied helping athletes enhance performance through doping.
The United States Anti-Doping Agency previously said it has
tested Armstrong 27 times since 2001, adding that the totals do
not include tests done by international organizations.
Earlier accusations that the American had used EPO during
the 1999 Tour de France led to an investigation supported by the
International Cycling Union that cleared Armstrong of doping.
The investigation followed accusations published by the
French newspaper L'Equipe that six of his urine samples from the
1999 Tour showed traces of EPO.
"Today when I heard the decision my first thought was, Lance
won again," said Peter Flax, editor in chief of Bicycling
magazine, who said that his readers were split over whether
Armstrong had used performance-enhancing drugs.
"It kind of made me crack a little bit of a smile because
Lance has always found a way to win and today was no different,"
Flax said.
