(Adds quote, details)
By Julien Pretot
LONDON Feb 17 Britain, spearheaded by
Victoria Pendleton, broke the world record in the women's team
sprint as they beat Australia to win gold at the London track
World Cup series on Friday.
Pendleton and Jessica Varnish gave a packed capacity of
6,000 roaring fans a taster of what to expect at the velodrome
when it hosts the Olympic cycling events later this year by
slashing 0.074 off the previous record set by the Australian
world champions earlier on Friday. Britain crossed the line in
32.754 seconds.
Anna Meares and Kaarle McCulloch had lowered their own world
record by clocking 32.828 in the qualifying session and a repeat
of the Australians' performance looked likely after the first of
two 250-metre laps.
Britain were 0.232 down when Varnish gave way for Pendleton
to deliver, and she did just that by riding the final lap in
13.962.
"I can't explain how good it feels to have the world record.
Australia had it and now we've got it back," Pendleton, the
individual sprint Olympic champion, told reporters.
China beat France to take the bronze medal.
Meares and McCulloch, who earlier on Friday predicted the
record would be broken, had beaten Pendleton and Varnish to
claim the gold medal at last year's world championships.
