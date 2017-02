LONDON Feb 17 Britain set a world record in the women's team sprint in the final at the London track cycling World Cup series on Friday.

Victoria Pendleton and Jess Varnish clocked 32.754 over two 250-metre laps, bettering the previous record of 32.828 set earlier on Friday in the qualifying session by Australia's Anna Meares and Kaarle McCulloch, who they beat in the final. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)