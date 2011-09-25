RUDERSDAL, Denmark, Sept 25 Mark Cavendish was beaming with pride after pinning the British flag on the world map of cycling, quickly turning his sights towards next year's London Olympics.

The 'Manx missile' benefited from outstanding work by his Team GB team mates along the 260-km run from Copenhagen, surging ahead in the final straight to edge out Australian Matthew Goss and German Andre Greipel.

Wearing the world champion's rainbow jersey in a packed press conference, Cavendish was delighted he had just become the first Briton to win the men's road world title since the late Tom Simpson in 1965.

"We've established Great Britain as a dominant nation in cycling. Cycling is growing in Great Britain as well," he said. "It's about working together to do that and we succeeded today."

The British team worked tirelessly in front of the peloton to control the race and set up the massive sprint Cavendish needed.

The HTC-Highroad rider, widely tipped to join Team Sky next season as the American outfit is folding, duly delivered, adding the world title to 20 Tour de France stages and the Tour's green jersey.

"I had two goals this year -- the green jersey on the Tour de France, and this," he said, pointing at his rainbow jersey.

"Obviously it's the work of Great Britain and I'm bringing it back to Great Britain," he said. "Hard graft by the whole team."

The 26-year-old Cavendish, also a twice Madison world champion on the track, has yet to win an Olympic title, and although a rainbow jersey means more to the professional rider he is, he will be up for the challenge in 2012.

"As a British citizen, the Olympics is a big thing and you want to win the title," he said.

"But in terms of professional cycling, in the world of cycling -- the rainbow jersey is what I dreamed of."

Cavendish is likely to be the favourite for the road race at the London Games, having won the Olympic test event last month on a course tailor-made for him.

"It will be different because (of IOC regulations) we'll have a maximum of five riders and we can't be left to do all the work," he warned.

"(My title) gives Great Britain massive hope. I'm going to prepare the best I can and I want it to be my goal for next year."