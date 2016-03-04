LONDON, March 4 Sarah Hammer was racing around velodromes when her U.S. pursuit team mates were still on tricycles and she used all that experience to guide them to world championship gold on Friday.

The 32-year-old had already slipped on the rainbow jersey seven times in a dazzling individual career, but at the London velodrome she had some company on the podium.

Kelly Catlin, 20, Chloe Dygert, 19, and 21-year-old Jennifer Valente all produced brilliant rides too against Canada as the U.S. celebrated a first world title in women's team pursuit.

They will prove a formidable force at the Olympics this year too, when Californian Hammer will again be the chaperone.

"I think over the three rides here we showed we are a solid team," she told reporters after the medal ceremony.

"This has happened overnight. We knew we were coming and it was just when we were going to put it all together.

"It's been 18 months in progress."

There had even been talk of a world record for the Americans, who averaged 56.074kph over the 4,000m race.

It did not happen and was not important for Hammer.

"It's just about winning the ride," she said.

Victory in London now raises the expectation levels for Rio where Hammer hopes to claim an Olympic gold having been a silver medallist in the omnium and team pursuit in London in 2012.

"We are right on track," she said. "This is just the first step but we have to keep working. There are five teams that are right up there. This is great and we will relish this but we want Olympic gold in Rio."

That is likely to be Hammer's final Olympic appearance but she hopes the standards she has set will be continued by her young team mates and pave the way for more track champions.

"Hopefully young cyclists will say they want to be part of that team," said Hammer, who will also be going for a medal in the omnium over the weekend.

"These girls here were inspired by what we did in London. So let's hope it's just the start for them." (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Toby Davis)