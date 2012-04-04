By Ian Ransom
surprise package Germany set world records tumbling to win
titles and gain a confidence boost ahead of the London Olympics
as the track world championships began on Wednesday.
Britain's Edward Clancy, Steven Burke, Peter Kennaugh and
Geraint Thomas posted a world record time of three minutes
53.295 seconds to win the men's 4,000 metres team pursuit and
upset world champions Australia at a heaving Hisense Arena.
The performance eclipsed Britain's previous world record
mark of 3:53.314 set at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and ended
Australia's bid for a third consecutive title amid thunderous
roars from the stands at the Melbourne velodrome.
"I could hear the crowd were going nuts and then they'd be
silent for a couple of laps and they they'd go nuts again so we
knew we were up and down," Clancy, who won his fourth world
title in the event, told reporters.
"We're in the ballpark now and we're on the right path to
London which is the big one.
"Obviously, it's nice to come here and win another world
championship. It doesn't happen every day, but the real
important thing is we're on the right path and we're moving on
and there's more to come."
New Zealand beat Russia for the bronze.
GERMANS STUNNED
Australia, widely tipped to duel Britain for the Olympic
titles in London, suffered another stinging disappointment when
their dominant women's sprint team were upset by the unheralded
German combination of Miriam Welte and Kristina Vogel.
The Germans set the velodrome alight with a world record to
beat British pair Victoria Pendleton and Jessica Varnish in
their qualifying heat, then beat that time in the final an hour
later to stun Anna Meares and Kaarle McCulloch.
They claimed the title in 32.549 seconds, shaving 0.081
seconds off their world record set in qualifying, dashing the
Australians' hopes of a fourth straight title and stunning the
thrilled Germans themselves.
"Yesterday was the first day we felt really good on the
track and I never thought we could go so fast and I never
believed that, so it's just amazing," 21-year-old Vogel gushed.
"I told Miriam that I wanted to do a new German record but
to do a new world record... I don't understand that at the
moment."
China's Guo Shuang and Gong Jinjie denied Pendleton and
Varnish a spot on the podium, as the Britons slumped to a time
of 33.160 seconds, well shy of the 32.754 world record they set
at the London World Cup in February and carried into Melbourne.
TEAMS DISQUALIFIED
Australia eased their disappointment by winning the event
they may have least fancied themselves in - men's team sprint -
after holders Germany were ruled out of the gold medal race, one
of several teams disqualified for technical infringements.
The trio of Shane Perkins, Scott Sunderland and Matthew
Glaetzer shocked France in the final with a winning margin of
just one one-thousandth of a second.
Having trailed early, Australia stormed home in the last lap
to clock 43.266 seconds and condemn France to more torment after
they had their 2011 title stripped earlier this year for Gregory
Bauge's breach of the anti-doping "whereabouts" rule.
"Our energy and excitement went up another level and it
showed in that final. We were pretty pumped," said individual
sprint world champion Perkins, who battled a sprained wrist and
bruising to compete after being hit by a car over the weekend.
"I think that just adds to (our confidence)," he added,
looking ahead to London. "We've got it all worked out pretty
well but there's some fine-tuning to be done.
"To come away with a win after we've been a work in progress
is absolutely fantastic."
Chris Hoy-led Britain, along with Greece and the United
States, were also disqualified from the team sprint after
surprise German-born pick Philip Hindes infringed with an
illegal changeover between riders during the race.
"I think he (Hindes) is upset, he's alright but we've
already spoken to him and said, 'Don't worry about it, you
should be really proud of yourself, the way you've ridden
today,'" quadruple Olympic champion Hoy told reporters.
New Zealand edged Japan to win the bronze.
Britain's Ben Swift took gold in the non-Olympic men's
scratch race ahead of South Africa's Nolan Hoffman and Wim
Stroetinga of Netherlands.
(Editing by Ken Ferris)
