MELBOURNE, April 8 Defending champion Shane Perkins crashed out of the keirin preliminaries on the closing day of the world championships in Melbourne on Sunday.

Perkins, who upset four-time Olympic champion Chris Hoy for the title at Apeldoorn last year, came fourth in his first heat, then third behind Briton Jason Kenny and fellow Australian Matthew Glaetzer in the repechage round at Hisense Arena.

Individual sprint silver medallist Kenny advanced to the second round where he will meet Britain team mates Hoy and European champion Matthew Crampton in the second of two heats.

The top three riders in each advance to the gold medal decider later on Sunday.

Britain's Wendy Houvenaghel, a silver medallist at the 2008 Beijing Games, will battle for the non-Olympic individual pursuit gold against 2009 world champion Alison Shanks of New Zealand.

(Editing by Alastair Himmer)

Please double-click on:

for more Olympic stories

for more cycling stories