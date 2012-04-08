Games-Host Indonesia targets eighth place at 2018 Asian Games
JAKARTA, Feb 21 Indonesia is targeting an eighth-place finish and 15 gold medals at the Asian Games it hosts next year, a senior minister of the Southeast Asian country has said.
MELBOURNE, April 8 Defending champion Shane Perkins crashed out of the keirin preliminaries on the closing day of the world championships in Melbourne on Sunday.
Perkins, who upset four-time Olympic champion Chris Hoy for the title at Apeldoorn last year, came fourth in his first heat, then third behind Briton Jason Kenny and fellow Australian Matthew Glaetzer in the repechage round at Hisense Arena.
Individual sprint silver medallist Kenny advanced to the second round where he will meet Britain team mates Hoy and European champion Matthew Crampton in the second of two heats.
The top three riders in each advance to the gold medal decider later on Sunday.
Britain's Wendy Houvenaghel, a silver medallist at the 2008 Beijing Games, will battle for the non-Olympic individual pursuit gold against 2009 world champion Alison Shanks of New Zealand.
LONDON, Feb 20 British badminton chiefs said they were "staggered" on Monday after UK Sport upheld a decision to cut funding for the sport in the cycle leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, despite the men's doubles bronze medal win in Rio.
SAPPORO, Japan, Feb 20 The club scheduled to host the golf at the 2020 Tokyo Games must allow women to have full membership or organisers will have to find another venue, International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice president John Coates told Reuters on Monday.