By Ian Ransom

MELBOURNE, April 6 Victoria Pendleton clinched her sixth world sprint title after Lithuania's Simona Krupeckaite was disqualified for not holding her line at the end of the second round of their best-of-three final at the Melbourne velodrome on Friday.

Pendleton was edged out in a breathless sprint to the line by Krupeckaite to level the series at 1-1, but the Lithuanian was relegated minutes later leaving the Briton celebrating in her team's paddock following a loudspeaker announcement.

Pendleton, taped up after a bruising crash in her dramatic semi-final defeat of arch-rival Anna Meares, burst into tears and hugged the British coaches as she celebrated what is likely to be her last world title win.

"This is probably the most significant and probably one of the most emotional world titles being the last time I'm going to do this so obviously it means a lot to me," the 31-year-old, who plans to retire after the London Olympics, told reporters.

"It probably means as much as the first one because I never thought I had the ability to be world champion."

The manner of the title win was an anti-climax compared to the high drama that unfolded in the previous round against Meares.

Defending world champion Meares thought she had wrapped up the semi-final 2-0 but was relegated for cutting into Pendleton's line coming into the final straight of the second race.

After a cagey start to the decider, with both riders carrying a warning, Pendleton attacked from behind off the final bend and beat Meares to the line by inches in a thrilling sprint as the packed terraces at Hisense Arena roared.

Pendleton had earlier been relegated in the first round after edging into Meares's line in the final straight, a move that caused her to brush the Australian and crash at high speed.

