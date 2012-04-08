Games-Host Indonesia targets eighth place at 2018 Asian Games
JAKARTA, Feb 21 Indonesia is targeting an eighth-place finish and 15 gold medals at the Asian Games it hosts next year, a senior minister of the Southeast Asian country has said.
MELBOURNE, April 8 Australia's Anna Meares set a world record in the 500 metres time trial at the track cycling world championships in Melbourne on Sunday.
Meares's time of 33.010 seconds eclipsed the previous mark of 33.296 set by Simona Krupeckaite of Lithuania in Pruszkow, Poland in 2009.
LONDON, Feb 20 British badminton chiefs said they were "staggered" on Monday after UK Sport upheld a decision to cut funding for the sport in the cycle leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, despite the men's doubles bronze medal win in Rio.
SAPPORO, Japan, Feb 20 The club scheduled to host the golf at the 2020 Tokyo Games must allow women to have full membership or organisers will have to find another venue, International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice president John Coates told Reuters on Monday.