MELBOURNE, April 5 Britain snatched back the world record in the women's team pursuit at cycling's track world championships on Thursday, minutes after Australia had set a new mark during qualifying.

Danielle King, Laura Trott and Joanna Rowsell's time of three minutes 16.850 seconds in the 3,000 metre pursuit, in the last ride of the session, eclipsed the hosts' mark of 3:17.053.

Australia's Annette Edmondson, Melissa Hoskins and Josephine Tomic had smashed Britain's previous record of 3:18.148 set in February at the London World Cup, raising the roof at the Hisense Arena.

At that Olympic test event at the London velodrome, Australia had improved the world mark in the bronze medal decider but Britain raised it again minutes later in the final against Canada.

Britain again rose to the challenge in Melbourne, roaring home to land a pyschological blow ahead of the gold medal decider later on Thursday.

The scorching ride was of little surprise to Britain's head coach Shane Sutton, who forecast a time of under three minutes 16 seconds would be needed to secure the title.

"I expected that, but one of the things we talked about last night was the 'what ifs?'" the Australian told reporters.

"What if someone comes up and puts out a belter -- which they did -- and that's what happened in London.

"We were prepared for that, we stuck to our game plan, (it was) a really controlled ride. There's nothing in it. The Aussies have stepped up to the plate there, as we have."

