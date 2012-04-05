* British women smash own record to win pursuit title

* Trio defeat Australia to seal second straight championship (Adds details)

By Ian Ransom

MELBOURNE, April 5 Britain smashed their own world record to win the women's team pursuit title and defeat hosts Australia in a frenzied atmosphere at the world championships in Melbourne on Thursday.

Danielle King, Laura Trott and Joanna Rowsell's time of three minutes 15.720 seconds obliterated the 3:16.850 mark they had set in qualifying hours earlier and left the Australians chasing shadows at the Hisense Arena velodrome.

The hosts' Annette Edmondson, Melissa Hoskins and Josephine Tomic were more than a second slower to cross the line, but their mark of 3:16.943 was still the third fastest time ever.

The British trio stormed out of the blocks and led by more than a second a third of the way through, but the Australians cut the deficit in half as the capacity crowd of 4,000 roared their approval.

Britain found another gear, however, and pulled away in the remaining laps to defend their world title and send an ominous warning ahead of the London Games.

(Editing by John O'Brien)

