* Welte and Vogel win women's team sprint title
* Australia denied fourth straight title
(Adds details)
By Ian Ransom
MELBOURNE, April 4 Germany broke the world
record twice in the space of an hour to win the women's team
sprint title at the track cycling world championships on
Wednesday.
Miriam Welte and Kristina Vogel clocked 32.549 seconds in
the final at the Hisense Arena to better the mark of 32.630
seconds set in their qualifying heat.
After dumping in-form British pair Victoria Pendleton and
Jessica Varnish out of their head-to-head qualifier, the
ice-cool Germans withstood a ferocious challenge to deny Anna
Meares and Kaarle McCulloch a fourth consecutive title.
Pendleton and Varnish set the previous world record of
32.754 at the London World Cup meeting last February.
"I don't know what we did today. It's so amazing and we
never believed we could go so fast," Vogel told reporters after
the Germans edged the Australian pair by 0.048 seconds.
"It's now just a dream and I have to calm down.
"I told Miriam that we wanted to do a new German record but
to do a new world record, it's amazing. I don't understand that
at the moment."
The Germans' achievement was a bolt from the blue at Hisense
Arena, where Australia was expected to battle with Britain for
the title.
"They're a great combination...It's not as if they've just
turned up," Olympic individual sprint champion Pendleton said.
"The pair of them have both had exceptional performances
over the last four or five years but they've never managed to
put them together at the right time and tonight that's what
happened.
"I wouldn't say we did a terrible ride, they just did an
exceptional ride in terms of a really storming first lap and a
very, very strong finish."
(Editing by John Mehaffey)
Please double-click on:
for more Olympic stories
for more cycling stories