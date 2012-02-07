Chesapeake Energy posts smaller quarterly loss
Feb 23 U.S. natural gas producer Chesapeake Energy Corp posted a smaller fourth-quarter loss than a year earlier, when it took huge charges to write down the value of some oil and gas assets.
SYDNEY Feb 8 New Caledonia nickel producer Societe le Nickel (SLN) said on Wednesday it was monitoring a cyclone in the South Pacific packing winds of 80 kilometres per hour and generating large sea swells.
SLN, part-owned by France's Eramet, was operating its 55,000 tonnes-per-year Doniambo nickel smelter in New Caledonia's capital Noumea normally while keeping an eye on Cyclone Jasmine as it tracked close to Vanuatu, 630 kilometres (400 miles) north, an SLN spokeswoman said.
By 0600 GMT, Jasmine is forecast to reach the New Caledonia island of Mare, less than 100 kilometres northeast of Noumea, according to authorities in New Caledonia. Cyclones in previous years have caused minor disruptions to production.
Two other large nickel projects are under construction in New Caledonia. Brazil's Vale is developing the Goro project in the South Province, while Switzerland's Xstrata is building the Koniambo mining and smelting complex in the North Province. (Reported by Cecile Lefort and James Regan)
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Feb 23 Anytime you hear the mantra "this time it will be different," it's probably best to assume the same old cycle will repeat itself.
LONDON, Feb 23 Commodities trader and miner Glencore reported an 18 percent rise in 2016 profit on Thursday, buoyed by a rebound in raw material prices, and said it was well-placed financially for small acquisitions or a special dividend payout.