SYDNEY Feb 8 New Caledonia nickel producer Societe le Nickel (SLN) said on Wednesday it no longer sees Cyclone Jasmine as a threat to its operations as the storm was forecast to miss the South Pacific French Territory.

Meteorologists put the track of Jasmine, with winds up to 200 kilometres per hour, in open seas roughly equidistant between New Caledonia and Vanuatu, a distance of roughly 630 kilometres (400 miles).

SLN, part-owned by France's Eramet, has been monitoring the path of the cyclone since forming earlier this week, while operating its 55,000 tonnes-per-year Doniambo nickel smelter in New Caledonia's capital Noumea normally, an SLN spokeswoman said.

