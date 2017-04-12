WARSAW, April 12 Poland's media group Cyfrowy Polsat plans to pay out a dividend of almost 205 million zlotys ($51.18 million) or 0.32 zlotys per share from its 2016 net profit, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

In November Cyfrowy said its proposed dividend will amount to 200-400 million zlotys if net debt to EBITDA ratio stays in a range of less than 3.2 but more than 2.5. ($1 = 4.0055 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Marcin Goettig)