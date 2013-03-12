* Q4 net profit up 61 pct, beats expectations

* Sees TV advertising market down 4-6 pct in 2013

WARSAW, March 12 Poland's biggest media group Cyfrowy Polsat expects the TV advertising market to shrink again this year as it reported a bigger-than-expected fourth-quarter profit thanks to cost cuts and higher revenue from its pay-TV users.

Cyfrowy said its net profit rose by 61 percent to 122 million zlotys ($38.3 million) compared to 106 million seen by analysts polled by Reuters. Revenue grew by 4 percent to 753 million zlotys.

The group has managed to get its 3.57 million pay-TV clients to spend more money on programming and Internet services while advertising revenue at its broadcast arm fell 4 percent due to the economic slowdown.

Cyfrowy said in a results presentation it expected the television advertising market to shrink another 4-6 percent this year.

The group, controlled by local media mogul Zygmunt Solorz-Zak, is bracing for the launch of nc+, created by the merger of its two largest pay-TV rivals owned by France's media and telecoms group Vivendi and Polish broadcaster TVN .

Cyfrowy shares are nearly flat this year. ($1 = 3.1836 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski. Editing by Jane Merriman)